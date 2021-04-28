Gas (GAS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.30 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $14.30 or 0.00026206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $144.84 million and approximately $14.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.