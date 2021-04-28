Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS GENGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 726,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,927. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

