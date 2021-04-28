Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Short Interest Update

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GMDMF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.