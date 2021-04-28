Gemini Dollar Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $126.87 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

