Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,630,957 shares of company stock valued at $48,877,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

