Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $315.23 and last traded at $318.61. Approximately 20,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 895,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

