General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

GD traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.26. 1,410,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

