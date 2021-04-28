General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 1,447,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.