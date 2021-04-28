General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.
Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 1,447,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
