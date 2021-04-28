General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Reduced by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,885 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.