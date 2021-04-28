General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.
GE stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 546,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.
In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
