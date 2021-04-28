General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

GE stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 546,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

