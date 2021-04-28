General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.
Shares of GE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
