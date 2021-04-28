General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301,484. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

