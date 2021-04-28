General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

