General Finance (GFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect General Finance to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, analysts expect General Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a P/E ratio of 316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

