General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.