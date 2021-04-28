General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

GM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

