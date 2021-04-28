Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.49

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 2703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $782.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

