Genesis Energy (GEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. On average, analysts expect Genesis Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

