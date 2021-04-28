GenesisX (XGS) Trading 176.4% Higher This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 176.4% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $156,357.71 and approximately $2,414.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,417,888 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

