GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,488,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,659,813. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.