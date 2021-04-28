Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,018. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.