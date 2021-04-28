Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Argus from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.10. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,911. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

