Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $140.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genuine Parts traded as high as $123.86 and last traded at $123.10, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.16.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

