Genworth Financial Inc Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Genworth Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 172.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,037 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 14.0% of Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Genworth Financial Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 149,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73.

