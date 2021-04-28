GeoCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $3,634.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00078955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468240 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.26 or 1.00072651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.