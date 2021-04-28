Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Down 2.3%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) shares traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 2,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end consumers in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

