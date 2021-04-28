Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

