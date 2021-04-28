Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 137,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Getty Realty

