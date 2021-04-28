GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

