Giant (GIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $190.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $156,511.04 and $190.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded 161.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004856 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars.

