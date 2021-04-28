Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.94

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.94 and traded as high as $96.33. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 159,077 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

