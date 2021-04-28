Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.30-$3.47 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROCK stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

