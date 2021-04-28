Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
