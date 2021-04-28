Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$43.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$43.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$43.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

