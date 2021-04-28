Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.