GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0273 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $219,061.92 and $88.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,548.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.56 or 0.04987407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.13 or 0.00467711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $895.69 or 0.01642007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.53 or 0.00754430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00525105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.33 or 0.00429578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004225 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

