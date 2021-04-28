Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GKOS stock opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

