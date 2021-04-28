GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,810 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,532.47 ($20.02).

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,336.60 ($17.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £67.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,301.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,339.36. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have bought 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

