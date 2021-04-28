Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

