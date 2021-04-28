Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $859.63 million, a PE ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

