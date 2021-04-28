Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Global Payments worth $81,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $196.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

