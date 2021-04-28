Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.
NYSE:GPN opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31.
Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
