Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

NYSE:GPN opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

