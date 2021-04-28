Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 359,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 925,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12.

