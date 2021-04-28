Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $431,000.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.