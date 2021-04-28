Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Shares Down 1.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.92. 613,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 248,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.