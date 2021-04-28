Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82.

