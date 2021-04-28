Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.89. 106,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 92,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03.

