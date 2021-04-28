Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 4,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27.

