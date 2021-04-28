Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1,962.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.