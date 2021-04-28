Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Trading Up 0.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 95,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,221% from the average daily volume of 7,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.