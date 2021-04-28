Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Trading Up 1.4%

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46.

